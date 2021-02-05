Bihar Govt Announces Reopening of Schools for Classes 6-8 from February 8

The Bihar government on Friday issued orders asking schools to across the state to resume classes 6 to 8 offline from February 8.

Schools will be required to adhere to covid-19 safety measures including sanitising of classrooms, thermal screening of each student and teacher, mask-wearing and social distancing norms.

The announcement comes after all educational institutions in Bihar, including schools, colleges and coaching centres were allowed to reopen from January 4. Classes for middle and primary students remains closed.