1-min read

Bihar Govt Intends to Ban Single Use Disposable Plastic Products: Sushil Modi

Plastic/thermocol products including cup, plate, glass, fork, spoon, plastic-coated cup, plates, pouch containing water, packet, plastic flag, banner, flax and festoon are under government's consideration for the ban, Modi said.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
Image for representation.
Loading...

Patna: After putting a blanket ban on polythene carry bags in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday informed the Legislative Council that a proposal to prohibit single use disposable plastic/thermocol products is under consideration of the state government.

Modi said this while replying to RJD member- Sanjay Prasad - question if the government intended to ban thermocol plates in the state.

The single use disposable plastic/thermocol products which are under government's consideration for ban, included cup, plate, glass, fork, spoon, plastic coated cup, plates,

pouch containing water, packet, plastic flag, banner, flax and festoon, Modi said.

He added these products are non-biodegradable in nature and produce poisonous gases on burning besides choking drainage and reducing the soil fertility.

"The government intends to ban these products after a particular time-frame," said Modi, who also holds finance and environment and forest and climate change departments.

The department has sought objections/suggestions from all stakeholders through an advertisement, the minister said adding that they can be sent latest by August 16, 2019, on

department's e-mail "forestbihar@gmail.com" and Bihar state pollution control board's e-mail "bspcb@yahoo.com".

The government would take an appropriate decision in the interest of the state after receiving all objections/suggestions besides holding wider consultations with all stakeholders in this regard, he said.

Products (cup, plate, glass etc) made up of leaf and other alternative materials would get a major fillip with the ban on thermocol, Modi asserted.

The use of all types of plastic carry bags, irrespective of size and thickness, have been banned in the state through a gazette notification dated December 11, 2018, the Dy CM said.

Their manufacture, import, storage, transportation have been completely banned through the above notification, he added.

