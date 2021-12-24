Bihar Govt Sanctions Rs 2041 Cr Benefitting 1,36,217 Students Under Credit Scheme

The Nitish Kumar government’s Student Credit Card Scheme for the financially weaker but meritorious students has benefitted 1,36,217 candidates in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad has said.

The government-sanctioned education loans to the tune of Rs 2041 crore to the students under this scheme, the deputy chief minister said, adding that the state had received about 1,71,475 applications between July 15, 2018, and December 17, 2021.

“The beneficiaries of the scheme include 95,982 boys and 40,235 girls. Of the total applications, 58,008 belonged to the Other Backward Classes, 22,974 to the Extremely Backward Classes, 13,204 Scheduled Castes, 1808 Scheduled Tribes and 40,223 of General Category," Prasad said.

He further added, “1,36,217 applications have been accepted. We had allotted a budget of Rs. 3628 crore for this scheme from which Rs.2041 crore has been disbursed in the accounts of beneficiaries.”

As per the scheme, a special provision regarding the sanction of education loans has been made by the government. This scheme allows a student to get a loan assistance of up to Rs. 4 lakh.

The deputy chief minister was also seen applauding the efforts of the NDA government in the state. He said that Bihar Government has ensured that not even a single meritorious student is left deprived of higher education due to a lack of funds

The Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme was launched on October 2, 2016. under the Seven Nishchay of Bihar and the program of good governance 2015-20.

