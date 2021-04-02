Bihar Govt to Amend Laws to Curb Illegal Mining, Will Seize Vehicles Involved in Activity

The Mines and Geology Department of Bihar is planning to amend laws to curb illegal mining in the state. The new law will empower the enforcement officials to seize the vehicles involved in illegal mining and also take stringent action against those engaged in the activity.

The principal secretary of the department, Harjot Kaur, provided details of the matter. As per the official, the Supreme Court and the High Court have also repeatedly said that exemplary action should be taken against those involved in illegal mining or illegal recovery. In view of this, the Bihar government has decided to seize the vehicles engaged in illegal mining and take strict action against the owners.

Previously, there was no arrangement for the mining department to seize the vehicles of those who illegally dig or steal. The vehicles were earlier confiscated and handed over to the local police. This made it easy for the sand mafia to get the vehicles released after paying small fines.

Ensuring a stricter mechanism now to stop the illegal mining in Bihar and clamp down on the sand mafia, the government has decided that the Mines and Geology department will now seize the vehicles involved in illegal mining and their operators and owners will also be punished severely with the charge of theft.

The department has also claimed that even during the COVID-19 era, its revenue collection exceeded the targets. The Principal Secretary stated in the financial year 2020-21, total revenue of Rs 1,678.79 crore was recovered against the set target of 1600 crore Rs. This resulted in the achievement of 104.92 percent of the expected revenue target.