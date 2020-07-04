Bihar Govt to Levy Rs 50 Fine on People Found Not Wearing Masks at Offices, Public Places

The Bihar government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 50 on people found not wearing face masks at offices and public places.

A notification issued by the state health department to this effect on July 3, under the 'Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation 2020', also said that people flouting the norm would be given two masks free of cost to motivate them to wear face covers.

"Wearing a face mask or face cover has been made compulsory (for people at public places or in offices) and Rs 50 will be imposed as fine for violating the regulation," Anupam Kumar, the secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, said.

The penalty will be imposed under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), the notification said, adding that respective district magistrates have been entrusted with the job of ensuring proper implementation of the order.

Kumar said the awareness campaign was being carried out as part of the state government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, the state home department in view of Union home ministry's guidelines issued on June 29 had also released a statement making masks mandatory for people at public places till July 31.