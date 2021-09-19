Bihar Headmaster Thrashed for Biting Minor's Cheek, Blames 'Lapse of Mental Faculties'

In a shocking incident, a school headmaster was brutally thrashed by a village mob in Bihar’s Katihar district for allegedly molesting a minor student.

As per eyewitness reports, the incident took place at Pipri Bahiyar Primary School in the district’s Semapur area and came to the fore when a headmaster was caught trying to molest a 12-year-old class 4 student by biting her cheeks.

Upon hearing the girl child scream, many ran into the room where the act was taking place and then locked the accused in the room inside. Meanwhile, relatives of the girl and other locals gathered outside the school after knowing the incident. Shortly, police arrived at the scene to investigate and while they were escorting the headmaster out, the angry villagers attacked the accused.

The accused was beaten with sticks in front of the police while they tried to control the mob. The police eventually managed to rescue the accused and rushed him to the police station.

In his defense, the accused claimed that he had a lapse of mental faculties when he attempted to molest the minor.

Talking to India Today, Katihar ASP Rashmi said that the victim’s statement was taken and a case registered at Barari police station. The accused is in custody and the girl will be sent for medical examination, she added.

“I have yet to see the videos of people beating the accused. But if that is indeed the case, action will be taken against those who took the law into their hands. We are investigating the matter,” said ASP Rashmi.

