1-min read

Bihar Health Dept Claims Zero Death Due to Dengue, But Hospitals Say Otherwise

The principal secretary of the state health department was also questioned about the recent death of a Patna high court lawyer. The lawyer, Rajeev Lochan, passed away at a private hospital at Raja Bazar.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Image for representation.

The health conditions in many parts of Bihar, including the capital city of Patna, has deteriorated many folds after the incessant rainfall in the state. The uncontrollable flooding and collection of stagnant water has led to a sudden increase in the number of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. The hospitals have reported a spurt in the vector-borne disease cases.

However, despite all the concerns, the state health department claimed that while there have been dengue cases, none of the patients has died so far due to dengue in the state. In a rebuttal letter issued on Thursday, health department’s principal secretary Sanjay Kumar stated that media reports of death of some people due to dengue were incorrect, The Times of India reported.

The principal secretary of the state health department was also questioned about the recent death of a Patna high court lawyer. The lawyer, Rajeev Lochan, passed away at a private hospital at Raja Bazar. Talking to TOI, Sanjay told that the reason behind the death is ascertained and there has been no confirmation about this being a dengue death.

Meanwhile, the private hospital at Raja Bazar confirmed on Wednesday that the death of the patient was caused due to dengue.

Despite discrepancies, another senior official from the state health department said the authorities are collecting information from different hospitals. Therefore, it would take almost the time of a week to confirm if the death was caused due to dengue, or if there were other factors involved.

So far, as many as 2,192 people in the state have been diagnosed with dengue this year. Out of these, more than half, 1,647 people were reported in Patna. The number has crossed last year’s mark, where they were 2,022 dengue cases in the state, including 1,617 in Patna.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, where the virus is transmitted through the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito. It is also known as backbone fever.

