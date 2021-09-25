Bihar Health Dept Recruiting for Over 8000 ANM Posts. More Details Here

The State Health Society of Bihar is still accepting applications for 8853 ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) vacancies. The state has issued an official notification on its website in this regard. The candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the state health society, and the last date to register for vacancies has been extended to October 3, 2021, now. The candidates applying for these posts should be holding a diploma in ANM from a recognised university.

According to the notification, in obedience to the order issued by the Patna High Court on 5 March 2021, the last date of application for these posts has been extended until October 3, 2021. However, the application process for these posts had started on July 1, 2021, and the last date of application was July 21, 2021. But the application process for Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021 commenced again. The official website of State Health Society is statehealthsocietybihar.org

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:

The candidates applying for these posts should have a diploma in ANM from any recognized university or institute. The candidates are mandatory to be registered with State Nursing Council.

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates applying for these posts should not be more than 37 years old. The relaxation in the maximum age limit of the OBC category is three years and for SC/ST category it will be relaxed to five years.

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the candidate will be done after the merit list is prepared on the basis of marks in the CBT Exam. For more information on recruitment, the candidates can check the notification available on the official website.

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

The application fees for male candidates of the general category is Rs 500 and for female candidates is Rs 250. The application fee for all the candidates of the SC/ST category is Rs 250.

Important date:

The last date of application is 3rd October 2021.

