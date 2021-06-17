Bihar: Heavy Rain Expected In 11 Districts, Red Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will be heavy rain in 11 districts of Bihar for the next 48 hours (till June 18). The Met department has issued a red alert for these districts.

The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for 13 districts and a yellow alert for a few others expecting heavy to moderate rain.

The Met department’s prediction has come at a time when there is a possibility of flood in various districts including Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga due to heavy rain in Nepal that resulted into rising in the water level of many rivers including Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati and Kamala Balan.

The districts for which the IMD has issued a red alert include West Champaran, Siwan, Saran, East Champaran and Gopalganj in North-West Bihar. The weather agency has also issued red warning for Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Nawada, Begusarai and Lakhisarai districts in South-Central Bihar. There is a possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms in these districts for the next 48 hours. The weather agency has appealed to the people of these districts to remain indoors.

The Met Department has issued an orange alert for the districts of South West Bihar and South East Bihar. According to the department, there will be heavy rain in these districts without thunderstorms. These districts include Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Munger and Khagaria.

At the same time, a yellow alert has been issued for other districts of Bihar. There will be light rainfall in these districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, the center of monsoon pressure remains in North-West Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Bihar. Cyclone pressure is also prevailing in East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Bihar. Apart from this, a trough at sea level from North-West Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal is extending from Punjab to South Haryana, North Uttar Pradesh, Central Bihar and North West Bengal. This is the reason behind the possibility of heavy rain in places like North-West Bihar, South-Central Bihar, the weather agency said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here