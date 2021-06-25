Bihar: Heavy Rain With Thunderstorm Expected, Yellow Alert Issued For 11 Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts of Bihar predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms. People in these districts have been advised to remain indoors by the Met department.

The Met Department has issued an alert for rain and thunder, on June 25 and 26, in the districts of Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Saharsa, Madhepura, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Munger, Banka, Jamui, and Khagaria. The department has also predicted heavy rainfall in few places in the Seemanchal region of the state in these two days.

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms without rain in Gaya, Nawada, Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal, and Nalanda.

According to the weather agency, due to the moisture in the atmosphere, the movement of clouds remains intact. Due to this, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in many areas of the state in the coming days. The agency has also issued a yellow alert for all the districts of North Bihar on June 28.

Though the pace of monsoon in Bihar has slowed down a bit, however many districts are still receiving good rainfall. According to the weather forecast, the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Bhabua with 50 mm followed by Adhwara and Thakurganj with 30 mm, Triveni, Indrapuri, Chenari, Siswan, Chand, Musahari and Saraiya with 20 mm.

According to the department, there has been a decrease in monsoon activity in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, the cyclonic circulation which formed towards Southwest and adjoining areas of the South-East part of Uttar Pradesh has now shifted towards Jharkhand. From this cyclonic circulation, a trough is extending up to South-West and South-East of Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, there is a possibility of rainfall with thunderstorms at some places in South Bihar.

