Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 38, CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Fresh Campaign Against Liquor

The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy climbed to 38 on Saturday even as chief minister Nitish Kumar called for a fresh awareness campaign against the consumption of liquor in the dry state. Police have made arrests and errant officials have been punished in connection with the sale of illicit liquor. So far, 15 people have died in Bettiah, 11 in Gopalganj, and six each in Muzzafarpur and Hajipur.

Officials in West Champaran and Gopalganj districts, however, claimed that only 25 deaths could be confirmed to have been caused by the consumption of spurious liquor. According to Champaran Range DIG Pranav Kumar Pravin, some people are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah town.

The hospital’s superintendent Pramod Tiwari said, “Among those who have died, three were brought dead. Bodies are being handed over to bereaved family members after post-mortem examinations." A 70-year-old person undergoing treatment lost his eyesight on Friday morning — a common side-effect of consumption of illicit liquor.

ALSO READ | Spurious Liquor Claims 3 More Lives in Bihar After Last Week’s Tragedy, 70 Hooch Deaths This Year

The DIG said, “Two officials – Manish Sharma, incharge of Nautan police station in West Champaran, and a village chowkidar — have been placed under suspension for their laxity. One of the alleged sellers has died, while another Munna Ram is absconding and a search has been launched to nab him." However, sources in the local administration said two persons, who died after consuming liquor, were cremated by their family before word spread about the hooch tragedy.

In Gopalganj, district magistrate Nawal Kishore Chaudhary confirmed 17 deaths but said only 11 of these could be blamed on consumption of spurious liquor. Three residents of a village were cremated before a post-mortem. “Family members of another three deceased refused a post-mortem claiming that deaths were on account of natural causes," he said.

Superintendent of police Anand Kumar said Ranjan Kumar, the incharge of Mohammadpur police station, and a chowkidar have been suspended, and three alleged sellers have been arrested. He also claimed that raids had led to recovery of 100 litres of spurious liquor.

ALSO READ | Railways To Operate 24 Trains To Bihar For Chhath Puja From Nov 6; Check Full List

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, said stern action will be taken against those found guilty, but expressed dismay over people continuing to consume a “galat cheez" (wrong thing) during festivals.

Replying to questions from reporters outside the assembly, where he went to attend the swearing-in of two newly elected JD(U) MLAs, he said, “I will conduct an in-depth review of the enforcement of prohibition in the state. But it appears that we need another extensive campaign to spread awareness about the ill effects of drinking."

Sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned in the state in April, 2016. Opposition parties criticised the state government over the matter, with opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav accused those in the government of being involved in the sale of illicit liquor.

In a series of tweets, he attacked Kumar over the deaths and accused those in his government, including a BJP minister, of being involved. BJP state spokesperson NiKhil Anand hit back, asserting that it was the opposition party that was working hand in glove with illicit liquor traders.

The latest hooch tragedy comes less than a month after close to 10 people died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.