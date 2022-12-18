The number of deaths due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district climbed to 70 after at least ten more deaths were reported on Saturday.

Several others continue to be hospitalized and the number of fatalities are expected to go up, according to Hindustan Times.

This comes as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to depute its own investigation team for an on-ground inquiry in the wake of the tragedy, officials said.

In a statement, the NHRC said that it has, “decided to depute its own investigation team headed by one of its members for an on-spot inquiry," PTI reported. The Commission is concerned to know as to where and what kind of medical treatment is being provided to these victims.

“The Commission would like to know about the relief and rehabilitation given by the state government as well as the measures taken or proposed to be taken to dismantle clandestine hooch manufacturing hotspots across the state with a view to completely eradicate this social menace, intermittently happening in the state of Bihar," the rights panel said.

The hooch tragedy is the biggest since Bihar banned sale of alcohol more than six years ago. However, the smuggling of liquor continues unabated in the state, notwithstanding the ongoing drive against bootleggers.

This is the latest in a long list of such deaths in Bihar ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed the prohibition of liquor sale in April 2016.

Here are the latest updates

Eight more Deaths in 2 other Bihar districts: Eight more died allegedly after consuming some spurious liquor in two other districts, officials said on Saturday. Six people died in Siwan district adjoining Saran, while Begusarai witnessed two other deaths.

Truck carrying foreign liquor seized: A truck carrying foreign liquor was seized in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on early Saturday. Sardar police station officials raided the truck and found a basement where the liquor was hidden, ANI reported.

CM’s comments on the incident: In light of the controversy surrounding the hooch tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday rubbished reports doing rounds and said the number of deaths due to spurious liquor is lower in the state of Bihar.

During his address in the Bihar assembly on Friday, he also said that the compensation for deaths due to toxic liquor is “out of question". “No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking…We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die…those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you…", said Nitish Kumar.

NHRC To Conduct On-ground Inquiry: The commission will deploy a team headed by one of its members and would also like to know about the relief and rehabilitation given by the state government to the people affected.

LOP claims over 100 deaths: Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who had visited the affected Mashrak block in Saran on Thursday, claimed inside the Assembly on Friday that the hooch tragedy has “claimed more than 100 lives".

Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena said that the deaths were “caused by suspected consumption of spurious liquor" which would be confirmed after the viscera of the deceased are examined at forensic labs.

With agency inputs

