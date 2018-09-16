Bihar Hospital Nurses Thrash Doctor for 'Molesting' Trainee Nurse

#WATCH: Nurses of a hospital in Katihar beat up a doctor who allegedly molested a female medical staff. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/CgoEiN97VA — ANI (@ANI) 16 September 2018

Nurses in a Bihar hospital beat up a doctor for allegedly molesting a second-year trainee nurse on Saturday.A video that went viral on social media showed the Trainee Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) protesting against the eye specialist, with some of them beating him with slippers, The Indian Express reported.The nurses lodged a complaint with the hospital's civil surgeon demanding immediate action after their colleague said the doctor tried to "eve-tease" her.The accused was then called in for questioning but during the process, the nurses barged into the room and attacked him. They also raised slogans on the hospital premises, seeking an investigation against him.The accused doctor managed to flee the spot as police tried to placate the protesters.