English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Hospital Nurses Thrash Doctor for 'Molesting' Trainee Nurse
As the nurses raised slogans against the accused and called for immediate action, the doctor managed to flee.
A video grab of the nurses attacking the doctor in Bihar's Katihar. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Nurses in a Bihar hospital beat up a doctor for allegedly molesting a second-year trainee nurse on Saturday.
A video that went viral on social media showed the Trainee Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) protesting against the eye specialist, with some of them beating him with slippers, The Indian Express reported.
The nurses lodged a complaint with the hospital's civil surgeon demanding immediate action after their colleague said the doctor tried to "eve-tease" her.
The accused was then called in for questioning but during the process, the nurses barged into the room and attacked him. They also raised slogans on the hospital premises, seeking an investigation against him.
The accused doctor managed to flee the spot as police tried to placate the protesters.
A video that went viral on social media showed the Trainee Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) protesting against the eye specialist, with some of them beating him with slippers, The Indian Express reported.
The nurses lodged a complaint with the hospital's civil surgeon demanding immediate action after their colleague said the doctor tried to "eve-tease" her.
The accused was then called in for questioning but during the process, the nurses barged into the room and attacked him. They also raised slogans on the hospital premises, seeking an investigation against him.
The accused doctor managed to flee the spot as police tried to placate the protesters.
#WATCH: Nurses of a hospital in Katihar beat up a doctor who allegedly molested a female medical staff. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/CgoEiN97VA— ANI (@ANI) 16 September 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are Married Now, See Pics
- Chair Umpire Carlos Ramos Hands Marin Cilic Warning for Slamming Racquet
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV’s OMEGARC Platform Officially Explained – Watch Video
- Alila Fort Bishangarh is One of World's Greatest Places of 2018
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...