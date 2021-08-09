Bihar Imposter Stays in Girlfriend’s in-Laws’ House as Her Uncle For Four Days

In a rather bizarre case, a youth from Bihar stayed at the in-laws’ house of his girlfriend in Godda district of Jharkhand for four days impersonating the girl’s uncle. He enjoyed the hospitality as a guest also. Once the truth was revealed, on Sunday, the imposter was tied to a pole and later handed over to the police by the girl’s in-laws.

According to Godda Police, the youth has been detained. The police are verifying the details of the matter. Police said, “The youth has been accused of posing himself as a relative of his girlfriend and staying at her in-laws’ place for the last 4 days.”

According to police, the youth was tied to a pole after his girlfriend’s in-laws suspected his identity. Banwari Mandal, Father-in-law of the accused youth’s girlfriend, talking to the media said that the youth was invited to his house by their daughter-in-law. “He was staying with us for the last four days. My daughter-in-law had identified him as her uncle. Believing him to be a close relative of our daughter-in-law we treated him like a guest,” said Mandal.

“I started suspecting their relationship after seeing their closeness,” added Mandal. He further alleged that the truth was revealed when he asked the accused about other relatives. The accused was not able to give details about other relatives.

“The youth after our conversation managed to escape from our house but I suspected he would visit my daughter-in-law again so I stayed awake the whole night and nabbed him when he was trying to enter our house,” added Mandal.

“With the help of other relatives and villagers we nabbed him and tied him to the pole and informed the police about the incident,” added Mandal.

Police told the media that the detained boy and the girl were having an alleged love affair. “Her parents got her married to one Kundan in Godda. Around four months back the girl’s husband left for Delhi for his job. During questioning we have also learnt that the girl and the detained boy both hail from Bihar’s Punsia village in Banka district,” said a police officer.

However, the Bihar youth claimed that he had come to Godda to buy medicines, when he was taken captive by the girl’s in-laws. “I was tied to a pole and beaten up by the girl’s in-laws without any reason,” the youth alleged.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here