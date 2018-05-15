Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2018 Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Download Now

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.BCECEB is scheduled to organize the ITI Common Admission Test – ITICAT 2018 on 27th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs) in the state of Bihar for academic session 2018-19 and 2018-20.Candidates who have enrolled for the same can now download their ITICAT 2018 Admit Card by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Step 2 – Under 'Latest Updates', click on 'Download Admit Card of ITICAT-2018'Step 3 – Click on 'Download your Admit card by Registration No. and Date of Birth: Click Here'Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and select Date of Birth, and click on SubmitStep 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referencehttp://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAyMA==Given that BCECEB is following strict measures to curb malpractices during entrance exams, candidates must read through the important instructions given on the Admit Card and comply with the same to avoid any hassles on the examination day.