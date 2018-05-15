English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2018 Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Download Now
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is scheduled to organize the ITI Common Admission Test – ITICAT 2018 on 27th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs) in the state of Bihar for academic session 2018-19 and 2018-20.
Screen grab of the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB).
Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
BCECEB is scheduled to organize the ITI Common Admission Test – ITICAT 2018 on 27th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs) in the state of Bihar for academic session 2018-19 and 2018-20.
Candidates who have enrolled for the same can now download their ITICAT 2018 Admit Card by following the instructions given below:
How to Download Admit Card:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under 'Latest Updates', click on 'Download Admit Card of ITICAT-2018'
Step 3 – Click on 'Download your Admit card by Registration No. and Date of Birth: Click Here'
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and select Date of Birth, and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAyMA==
Given that BCECEB is following strict measures to curb malpractices during entrance exams, candidates must read through the important instructions given on the Admit Card and comply with the same to avoid any hassles on the examination day.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
