English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar ITICAT Result 2018 Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. How to check
Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar ITICAT 2018 examination can check their result at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar ITICAT Result 2018 Merit List has been announced by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), Bihar. The BCECEB Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board published the Bihar ITICAT Result 2018 Merit List on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2018 examination was conducted on 27th May 2018. Merit List of ITICAT 2018 will be available on the official website today i.e. 7th July 2018 and the candidates will be able to get their ‘Rank Card’ once its available. Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar ITICAT 2018 examination can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check Bihar ITICAT Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - target="_blank">http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link, ‘Result of ITICAT – 2018 (Advt.No. BCECEB (ITICAT ) – 2018/ 06 dated 6th July 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_ITIC18_06.pdf
District wise merit list has been made for ITICAT 2018 results. Candidates who have cleared the ITICAT 2018 examination need to bring below mentioned documents with their photocopy at the time of counseling.
1.10th class mark sheet and Original certificate
2. ITICAT 2018 admit card
3. Caste Certificate (Original)
4. Residence Proof (Original)
5. Character certificate
They also need to bring Part A and Part B of ITICAT 2018 online application form. The schedule for counseling will be released soon by BCECEB.
Also Watch
The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2018 examination was conducted on 27th May 2018. Merit List of ITICAT 2018 will be available on the official website today i.e. 7th July 2018 and the candidates will be able to get their ‘Rank Card’ once its available. Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar ITICAT 2018 examination can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check Bihar ITICAT Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - target="_blank">http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link, ‘Result of ITICAT – 2018 (Advt.No. BCECEB (ITICAT ) – 2018/ 06 dated 6th July 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_ITIC18_06.pdf
District wise merit list has been made for ITICAT 2018 results. Candidates who have cleared the ITICAT 2018 examination need to bring below mentioned documents with their photocopy at the time of counseling.
1.10th class mark sheet and Original certificate
2. ITICAT 2018 admit card
3. Caste Certificate (Original)
4. Residence Proof (Original)
5. Character certificate
They also need to bring Part A and Part B of ITICAT 2018 online application form. The schedule for counseling will be released soon by BCECEB.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Morgan Says Stokes Not Guaranteed Spot in XI For Series Decider
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism