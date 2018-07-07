GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bihar ITICAT Result 2018 Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. How to check

Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar ITICAT 2018 examination can check their result at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
Bihar ITICAT Result 2018 Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. How to check
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar ITICAT Result 2018 Merit List has been announced by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), Bihar. The BCECEB Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board published the Bihar ITICAT Result 2018 Merit List on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2018 examination was conducted on 27th May 2018. Merit List of ITICAT 2018 will be available on the official website today i.e. 7th July 2018 and the candidates will be able to get their ‘Rank Card’ once its available. Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar ITICAT 2018 examination can check their result by following the instructions given below:


How to check Bihar ITICAT Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - target="_blank">http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link, ‘Result of ITICAT – 2018 (Advt.No. BCECEB (ITICAT ) – 2018/ 06 dated 6th July 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_ITIC18_06.pdf
District wise merit list has been made for ITICAT 2018 results. Candidates who have cleared the ITICAT 2018 examination need to bring below mentioned documents with their photocopy at the time of counseling.

1.10th class mark sheet and Original certificate
2. ITICAT 2018 admit card
3. Caste Certificate (Original)
4. Residence Proof (Original)
5. Character certificate

They also need to bring Part A and Part B of ITICAT 2018 online application form. The schedule for counseling will be released soon by BCECEB.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
