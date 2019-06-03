Take the pledge to vote

Bihar ITICAT Result 2019 Announced at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Download BCECEB Rank Card via Direct Link

Bihar ITICAT Result 2019 has been announced at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Updated:June 3, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Bihar ITICAT Result 2019 Announced| The Bihar ITICAT Result 2019 or BCECEB ITICAT Result 2019 was officially announced today, June 3 (Monday) via online mode. The authority Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) responsible for conducting the state level ITI entrance examination has announced and published the Bihar ITICAT Result 2019 on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in (https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in). The BCECEB has announced the Bihar ITICAT Result 2019 and also uploaded Bihar ITICAT 2019 Merit List, Bihar ITICAT 2019 Rank Card for all qualifying candidates. Further, a direct link for checking, downloading of BCECEB ITICAT Result 2019, Bihar ITICAT 2019 Rank Card is also available here https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ITICAT2019_RANK/ITICAT_2019Rank.php.

Candidates, who had appeared for the Bihar ITICAT 2019 and waiting for checking their BCECEB ITICAT Result 2019, Bihar ITICAT 2019 Rank Card can avail the same by following the below listed steps-

Step 1- Visit the BCECEB’s official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in or click the direct link bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ITICAT2019_RANK/ITICAT_2019Rank.php
Step 2- Click on ‘Download Bihar ITICAT Result 2019’ link
Step 3- On the new window, enter you exam credentials like Bihar ITICAT 2019 roll number, date of birth
Step 4- Submit the details to view your BCECEB ITICAT Result 2019, Bihar ITICAT 2019 Rank Card by clicking on show the result button
Step 5- The Bihar ITICAT Result 2019 and Bihar ITICAT 2019 Rank Card will be displayed
Step 6- Download and take a printout for future reference

The state level Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test in Bihar (Bihar ITICAT) is conducted once in a year and this year it was held on April 28. The qualifying candidates of Bihar ITICAT 2019 Examination are eligible for pursuing Industrial Training Institute (ITA) courses by securing admission in Bihar Government polytechnic colleges/ training institutes.
