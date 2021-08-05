Bihar: Jilted Lover Sends Nude Photographs Of Ex-Girlfriend To Her Groom’s Family

A jilted lover in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district sent nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend to her groom’s family which resulted in the cancellation of the marriage. The incident came to light after the victim’s family lodged a complaint at the Pupri police station of Sitamarhi.

Victim’s uncle, talking to the media, said that his niece and the youth were in a relationship. “We did not want the duo to get married to each other due to several reasons. On several occasions we had requested him to break all ties with our girl.”

“Earlier he used to send abusive messages to us and other family members. He had also warned us of uploading nude and intimate photographs on social media if we get our girl married to someone else other than him,” added the victim’s uncle.

The victim’s uncle further added that they learnt about the nude photographs being sent to the girl’s would-be in-laws after the marriage proposal was rejected from their end.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the accused Papu has uploaded the girl’s naked photographs on Facebook. Victim’s family members in the complaint have also mentioned that the accused has warned them of dire consequences if they got their daughter married to someone else other than him.

A police officer of the Pupri police station told the media that one Papu Kumar Sahu, a resident of Haribela village under Bathnala police station limits, has been named in the FIR lodged by the victim’s family.

The police officer further added that they have asked the cyber cell to remove the victim’s photographs from social media platforms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here