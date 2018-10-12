English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Judicial Services Exam Date Announced, Preliminary Exam 2018 Tentatively on 25th November 2018, Check Syllabus here
BPSC aims to fill 349 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge via 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination 2018.
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
Bihar Judicial Services Exam Date has been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), as per which, the Preliminary Examination 2018 is tentatively scheduled to be organized on Sunday, 25th November 2018, next month.
BPSC aims to fill 349 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge via 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination 2018. As per the notification released by BPSC intimating the commencement of Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Exam 2018, the above mentioned date of exam is subject to change due to administrative reasons (if required).
Candidates who are gearing up to appear for 30th Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Competitive Examination 2018 can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-30BJSE(Pre)-Commencement.pdf
Candidates must note that the Preliminary examination will be OMR based and will constitute of two papers viz:
Paper-I - General Studies – 100 Marks
The General Studies paper will comprise of questions based on General Knowledge including current affairs and Elementary General Science.
Paper-II - Law – 150 Marks
The Law paper will comprise of questions based on Law of Evidence and Procedure, Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, and Commercial Law.
The Preliminary Examination is of qualifying nature only. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination and Interview. The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of marks secured by candidates in Mains and Interview.
BPSC aims to fill 349 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge via 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination 2018. As per the notification released by BPSC intimating the commencement of Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Exam 2018, the above mentioned date of exam is subject to change due to administrative reasons (if required).
Candidates who are gearing up to appear for 30th Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Competitive Examination 2018 can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-30BJSE(Pre)-Commencement.pdf
Candidates must note that the Preliminary examination will be OMR based and will constitute of two papers viz:
Paper-I - General Studies – 100 Marks
The General Studies paper will comprise of questions based on General Knowledge including current affairs and Elementary General Science.
Paper-II - Law – 150 Marks
The Law paper will comprise of questions based on Law of Evidence and Procedure, Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, and Commercial Law.
The Preliminary Examination is of qualifying nature only. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination and Interview. The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of marks secured by candidates in Mains and Interview.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Tumbbad Movie Review: A Visually Stunning Tale of Greed, Courage and Prophecies
- Bigg Boss 12: Why has Karanvir Bohra Suddenly Become Everyone’s Target?
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...