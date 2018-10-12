Bihar Judicial Services Exam Date Announced, Preliminary Exam 2018 Tentatively on 25th November 2018, Check Syllabus here

Bihar Judicial Services Exam Date has been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), as per which, the Preliminary Examination 2018 is tentatively scheduled to be organized on Sunday, 25th November 2018, next month.BPSC aims to fill 349 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge via 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination 2018. As per the notification released by BPSC intimating the commencement of Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Exam 2018, the above mentioned date of exam is subject to change due to administrative reasons (if required).Candidates who are gearing up to appear for 30th Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Competitive Examination 2018 can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:Candidates must note that the Preliminary examination will be OMR based and will constitute of two papers viz:Paper-I - General Studies – 100 MarksThe General Studies paper will comprise of questions based on General Knowledge including current affairs and Elementary General Science.Paper-II - Law – 150 MarksThe Law paper will comprise of questions based on Law of Evidence and Procedure, Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, and Commercial Law.The Preliminary Examination is of qualifying nature only. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination and Interview. The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of marks secured by candidates in Mains and Interview.