Bihar Junior Engineer Caught Taking Bribe for Installing Electricity Metre, Arrested

A Junior Engineer (JE) of the Electricity Department was arrested by a vigilance team for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 12,000 in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Wednesday, officials said. JE Raju Rajak was caught red-handed in his office while taking a bribe from a Samastipur resident for the installation of an electricity meter. The vigilance team took action on a complaint lodged on August 25.

The officials said that Devendra Rai, a resident of Samastipur district, had registered a complaint against Rajak. He complained that JE Rajak was demanding a bribe for the installation of an electricity meter. On his complaint, the vigilance team had registered against JE Rajak.

The vigilance department formed a team to catch JE Rajak red-handed. The department found that the allegations were true.

Complainant Devendra Rai informed the vigilance department that JE Rajak had called him to his office to pay a bribe on Wednesday. The vigilance team reached the Electricity Department office in Samastipur and caught JE Rajak while he was taking the bribe. The team also recorded a video of the incident.

Engineer Pankaj Rajesh, an official of the Electricity Department, said that Rajak has been arrested by the vigilance team and has been taken to Patna for further questioning.

The officials of Bihar’s Vigilance Department said that JE Rajak will be questioned by the team which conducted the raid in his office. Later, he will be produced in Vigilance court in Muzaffarpur district.

Earlier, in July this year, Nitin Kumar, a JE of the Rural Affairs Department was arrested by the vigilance team while taking a Rs 50 bribe in the Siwan district. He was caught red-handed while taking a bribe for providing the benefits of the tap-water scheme in the Bhikhampur panchayat area of Siwan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here