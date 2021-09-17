Bihar, Karnataka, or MP: On PM Modi's B'day, Which State Will Win the Vaccine Race?

With India poised to clock highest number of vaccinations in a day, ever, here is a look at some of the states that might grab gold. The government, in a major push on Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s birthday, is aiming to set a new record of maximum vaccine doses given in a day.

According to the most latest update, Bihar is leading, followed by Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh in the number of doses given today.

Last Friday, the central government mentioned the names of five states, which are inoculating coronavirus vaccines faster than some of the top foreign nations, including the United States. According to a graph shared by the Centre, Uttar Pradesh is leading the chart by administering an average of 11.73 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses per

day.

Top 10 States Till 4:25 PM

Bihar- 18,93,728 Karnataka- 18,17,632 Madhya Pradesh- 15,67,865 Uttar Pradesh- 15,40,471 Gujarat- 13,34,598 Rajasthan- 9,31,098 Maharashtra- 8,70,473 Andhra Pradesh- 7,59,087 Assam- 4,72,997 Telangana- 3,57,153

Bihar

Bihar is leading in the number of inoculations today with 18,93,728 doses given so far, according to the latest update. The state has till now administered a total of 4,82,45,343 vaccine doses so far since the start of the drive.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is vaccinating at a faster pace than the United States, which is inoculating 8.07 lakh doses on an average per day. UP’s vaccination rate is also higher than Mexico, Russia, France and Canada (in order).

UP has also been leading vaccination efforts in August and September so far.

Maharashtra’s ‘Efficient Vaccine Usage’

Maharashtra, second after UP in vaccine figures, has also demonstrated ‘negative vaccine usage’, which means that all vials are used to the fullest extent possible. The state is currently immunising an average of 103 people every session, up from 92-96 last month. Every day in September, an average of 7 lakh dosages had been provided. According to government figures, the state has till now (since the start of the drive) given 6,99,79,524 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

A special Covid vaccine drive is also being conducted on Friday in Mumbai exclusively for women. The drive is being carried out at all government and municipal vaccination centres. Authorities shut pre-registration as only women will be vaxxed in the drive that started from 10.30 am and will continue till 6.30 pm.

Gujarat’s Mega ’35 Lakh’ Drive Today

Gujarat is administering an average of 4.80 lakh Covid-19 doses as against Mexico’s 4.56 lakh in a day. Total of 5,33,47,325 vaccine doses have been provided in the state till now since the start of the drive, according to government’s figures.

The state has planned a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Friday with an aim to cover more than 35 lakh eligible people in a single day, a senior health official said on Thursday. Those who are yet to receive their first dose of vaccine and also those who are due for their second dose will be covered under the special drive, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Manoj Aggarwal told reporters in Gandhinagar.

A total of 5.33 crore doses were administered in Gujarat till Wednesday, with 8,34,787 doses administered per 10 lakh population, taking Gujarat to the forefront of the vaccination drive that was launched on January 16 this year, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh’s Special Drive Today

With total 5,29,60,579 vaccine doses administered since the start of the drive, MP stands fourth in the top vaccine state list, after UP, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Madhya Pradesh government has also announced a mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the state, days after a similar drive was conducted earlier for two days on August 25 and 26. The state government had announced the event as part of its celebrations on September 17, to mark PM Modi’s birthday. The state is inoculating 3.71 lakh Covid-19 vaccines on average in comparison to 2.84 lakh by France each day.

Karnataka’s Aim to Give 30 Lakh Doses Today

Karnataka is administering 3.82 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on average per day as opposed to Russia’s 3.68 lakh. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said on Tuesday that the state will carry out a massive vaccination drive on Friday and the plan is to administer 30 lakh doses.

Assam Pushes for 710k Doses

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the state has set up a target of administering 710k vaccine doses on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday. A special camp for the purpose has been set up.

On 71st birthday of our beloved PM Sri @narendramodi, we have set up a target of administering 710K vaccine doses today!Compliments to Marwari Sammelan, Ghy, for organising a Mega Vaccination Camp today, strengthening our resolve against COVID19. Happy to have visited the camp. pic.twitter.com/yDMbWxWuDy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 17, 2021

Breaking International Records

In a tweet, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) stated that India’s single-day cumulative vaccination coverage is more than the European Union (EU), Arab League nations, NATO countries, the G7 nations, and ASEAN.

As per the post, India is administering 6.82 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on average in a single day as opposed to ASEAN’s 3.23 million, G7 nations’ 2.92 million, NATO countries’ 2.89 million, Arab League’s 1.27 million and EU countries’ 1.13 million average daily jabs.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged people to give a special present of PM Modi by getting vaccinated on his birthday. The minister reminded Indians that the prime minister had announced free Covid-19 vaccines for all citizens.

The BJP is organising several programs from September 17, the day of Modi’s birthday until October 7. The programs will include health camps, blood donation drives, cleanliness and vaccination drives, and environmental protection campaigns across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

