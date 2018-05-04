English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2017 Final List: 223 Selected Against 675 Vacancies in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion
The Written exam was organized in the month of December 2017 and its results were published in February 2018.
Image for representation only.
Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2017 Final List has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar on its official website – csbc.bih.nic.in; as per which, a total of 223 women have been selected against the advertised 675 vacancies in July 2015 for this special recruitment drive for females belonging to Scheduled Tribe category.
The selection of candidates was done in two successive stages viz Written Exam and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Written exam was organized in the month of December 2017 and its results were published in February 2018. A total of 898 candidates had qualified the Written Exam and had appeared for PET in March 2018.
Candidates awaiting the final result can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to check the Final List:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Results: Finally selected Candidates for the post of Lady Constable in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion. (Advt. 02/2015)
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-03-05-2018.pdf
Also Watch
The selection of candidates was done in two successive stages viz Written Exam and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Written exam was organized in the month of December 2017 and its results were published in February 2018. A total of 898 candidates had qualified the Written Exam and had appeared for PET in March 2018.
Candidates awaiting the final result can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to check the Final List:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Results: Finally selected Candidates for the post of Lady Constable in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion. (Advt. 02/2015)
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-03-05-2018.pdf
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse