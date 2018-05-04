Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2017 Final List: 223 Selected Against 675 Vacancies in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion

Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2017 Final List has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar on its official website – csbc.bih.nic.in; as per which, a total of 223 women have been selected against the advertised 675 vacancies in July 2015 for this special recruitment drive for females belonging to Scheduled Tribe category.The selection of candidates was done in two successive stages viz Written Exam and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Written exam was organized in the month of December 2017 and its results were published in February 2018. A total of 898 candidates had qualified the Written Exam and had appeared for PET in March 2018.Candidates awaiting the final result can follow the instructions below and download their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on Results: Finally selected Candidates for the post of Lady Constable in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion. (Advt. 02/2015)Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll NumberStep 4 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further referencehttp://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-03-05-2018.pdf