Bihar: Lawyer Files Complaint Against Chinese President Xi Over Coronavirus Pandemic

A complaint has been filed in a court in Bihar against Chinese President Xi Jinping, blaming him for the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint filed by advocate Murad Ali in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bettiah in West Champaran district alleged that Chinese President Xi and World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spread the virus from Wuhan city in China to the entire world.

The court has fixed June 16 for hearing the case.The complainant has also named US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as witnesses.

Ali has accused the Chinese leader of being responsible for the spread of the deadly virus from Wuhan in December 2019 throughout the world and the WHO chief for concealing the spread of the virus.

He has alleged that the Chinese President and the WHO chief conspired to spread the coronavirus throughout the world due to which millions of people have lost their lives.

He has sought action under sections 269, 270, 271, 302, 307, 500, 504 and 120B of IPC. Ali has stated social media, print media and various electronic media as the source of the allegations.