Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bihar Lawyer Now Files 'Protest Petition' After Police Close Sedition Case Against 49 Celebrities

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, in the fresh petition filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari, alleged the police acted "under political pressure" and urged the court to monitor the case or hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bihar Lawyer Now Files 'Protest Petition' After Police Close Sedition Case Against 49 Celebrities
Sudhir Kumar Ojha (Photo taken from Facebook)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): After the Bihar police ordered closure of the sedition case filed against 49 personalities, who had signed an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising incidents of mob lynching, the complainant on Thursday filed a "protest petition" against the police.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, in the fresh petition filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari, alleged the police acted "under political pressure" and urged the court to monitor the case or hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"The FIR was lodged on my complaint. The date of hearing for my protest petition has been fixed as November 11. The police has to submit its closure report before the court where I would oppose the same," Ojha told reporters.

The FIR was filed at Sadar police station last week after the CJM allowed a petition filed by Ojha, under section 156(3) of the CrPC, in July, seeking directions to the police to register a case against the signatories to the open letter.

Those named as accused included historian Ramachandra Guha, filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Mani Ratnam and Adoor Gopalakrishnan, actors Aparna Sen, Soumitra Chatterjee and Revathi besides light classical singer Shubha Mudgal.

Bollywood personalities critical of the move like Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vivek Agnihotri were named as witnesses.

Notably, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had also come out with a statement on Wednesday, asserting

his party had nothing to do with the filing of the FIR and called Ojha a "serial litigant" by whom he too had been named in a litigation four years ago.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram