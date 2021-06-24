Bihar: Liquor Mafia With Interstate Links Arrested In Nawada

Shailendra Kumar Yadav, the most wanted liquor mafia in the Nawada district of Bihar who was absconding for a long time has been arrested by Nawada police.

On the basis of intelligence information, Nawada police arrested him from Professor Colony in Mirzapur, in a coordinated raid with a significant number of police officials. Shailendra Yadav revealed after his arrest that he had been running an unauthorized booze business in the district for several years.

After his arrest, he admitted that he has been doing the illegal country liquor business for a long time. He used to bring raw spirit from Orissa, Jharkhand, and West Bengal and refill pouches in Nawada using illegal packing machines.

He also told the police that many other people were associated with him in this business and that several of them had already been arrested after the recent death in Nawada due to hazardous liquor. Arvind Yadav is also a part of the same network of illegal country liquor manufacturers.

The police also recovered 2 lakh 40 thousand rupees in cash, two mobile phones, land agreement papers and liquor from Yadav during their raid at his address in Professor Colony.

Shailendra Yadav had purchased land in several locations with money generated from the illegal liquor business, and he had come to sign an agreement by paying a deposit to purchase more land. He was arrested when he came to complete the land purchase agreement.

He further admitted that he had built a house in Chilongi, Kadirganj, with the same money. Shailendra Yadav was on the most wanted list of Nawada police for the last several years. Several cases have been registered against him at different police stations across the district for illegal liquor business and spurious liquor deaths.

