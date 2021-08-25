CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Bihar Lockdown: Malls, Shops Can Open; Restaurants & Gyms Allowed With 50% Staff | Check List

CM Nitish Kumar also cautioned people of Bihar to take precautions and follow Covid protocols in view of the possibility of third wave.

Following a dip in coronavirus cases, the Bihar government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision in a series of tweets, saying that the Covid situation was reviewed and all shops, shopping malls, parks, and religious places will be allowed to open normally.

Here’s what’s open in Bihar, according to Kumar’s announcement:

Schools, colleges – All universities, colleges, technical educational institutes, and schools – from class 1 to 12 – are allowed to open. Exams can be conducted by all institutions on campus. Coaching centres can also be open.

Events - All types of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events can be organized with required precautions, and permission from the district administration.

Cinema halls and clubs are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

Restaurants and eateries can function with 50% capacity. So can gyms and swimming pools.

Kumar also cautioned people of Bihar to take precautions and follow Covid protocols in view of the possibility of third wave.

The state went into lockdown on May 5 after witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections.

According to Bihar health department, the number of active patients in the state is 101 as of Tuesday. A total of 1, 36, 284 samples were tested in yesterday.

7,15,853 people have recovered from Covid so far. The recovery percentage of coronavirus patients is 98.63 according to the bulletin by the state’s health department

first published:August 25, 2021, 16:08 IST