Bihar Lockdown: Malls, Shops Can Open; Restaurants & Gyms Allowed With 50% Staff | Check List

Following a dip in coronavirus cases, the Bihar government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision in a series of tweets, saying that the Covid situation was reviewed and all shops, shopping malls, parks, and religious places will be allowed to open normally.

कोविड की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति में सुधार को देखते हुए सभी दुकानें, प्रतिष्ठान, शॉपिंग मॉल, पार्क, उद्यान एवं धार्मिक स्थल सामान्य रूप से खुल सकेंगे। (1/4)— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 25, 2021

Here’s what’s open in Bihar, according to Kumar’s announcement:

Schools, colleges – All universities, colleges, technical educational institutes, and schools – from class 1 to 12 – are allowed to open. Exams can be conducted by all institutions on campus. Coaching centres can also be open.

Events - All types of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events can be organized with required precautions, and permission from the district administration.

Cinema halls and clubs are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

Restaurants and eateries can function with 50% capacity. So can gyms and swimming pools.

Kumar also cautioned people of Bihar to take precautions and follow Covid protocols in view of the possibility of third wave.

The state went into lockdown on May 5 after witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections.

According to Bihar health department, the number of active patients in the state is 101 as of Tuesday. A total of 1, 36, 284 samples were tested in yesterday.

7,15,853 people have recovered from Covid so far. The recovery percentage of coronavirus patients is 98.63 according to the bulletin by the state’s health department

