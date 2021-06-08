Bihar Lockdown to be Extended? Nitish Kumar to Decide Today as State Sees Fall in Active Cases

The Nitish Kumar government will take a call on Tuesday on the Covid-19 lockdown in Bihar, which came to an end today. The chief minister will chair a meeting of the disaster management group to discuss if restrictions must continue or relaxations can be given.

The Bihar government had on May 31 extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8, following a review of the situation by Kumar and state officials. This was the fourth extension of the lockdown that began on May 5.

According to the curbs, all shops and business establishments were allowed to open alternately from 6am till 2pm. The district administration was asked to decide the days for the shops. Earlier, certain shops including grocery and vegetable kiosks were allowed to open from 6 am till 10 am.

Reports suggest that under Lockdown-5, buses and other public transport services will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Both private and government offices are likely to reopen, however, staff attendance will be limited.

Less than 800 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, in yet another indication that the second wave was on the wane in the state, though 43 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5424. According to the health department, 762 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure for the state for the past couple of months.

Total number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,13,879 and 7,00,224 people have, so far, recovered. Recovery rate has reached 98.09 per cent and active caseload has dropped further to 8230.

Morer than five lakh people in the state have been infected since April and over 4,000 have lost their lives. On the vaccination front, the number of people to have got the jabs till date has reached 1.12 crore. These include more than two million people in the age group of 18-44 years.

