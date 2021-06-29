Bihar: Lovebirds marry at police station in Gaya

Going to meet his girlfriend in the dark of the night proved expensive for a youth in Gaya district of Bihar. In the reported incident from Chandauti police station area of the town police intervened to get both the lovers married at the temple located in the police station premises. The marriage and peace between the two families was brokered by the Chandauti police station chief Mohan Prasad.

Ashutosh Kumar, a resident of Tetaria village of Gurua police station area was dating Jhuni Kumari, a resident of Kujap village under Chandauti police station. They were in a relationship for the last four years. They fell in love while going to the same coaching class but the families on both sides were against this.

On Monday night, Ashutosh reached girlfriend Jhuni’s house where both of them were caught together by the girl’s family members and handed over them to the local police.

The police then called both parties to the police station. In a high-voltage drama that went on all night, the police acted as mediators to both the families. However, this proved to be a problem, since the two families could not agree on the time of the wedding. Finally, the police decided to get the couple married in the police station itself, to which both the families agreed. Shortly, a priest was called to the police station and the couple got married with blessings from both families.

The police of Chandauti police station also made the family members of the couple sign a bond during the wedding.

