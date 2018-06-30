Bihar Mahadalit Shot Dead for Dancing in Baarat, Killing Triggers Loot and Arson

A Mahadalit man was shot dead for allegedly intruding into a marriage procession of another caste and dancing at a village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a senior police officer said on Friday.The killing that took place in Abhi Chhapra village, about 30 km from Muzaffarpur town, on Wednesday night led to clashes, loot and arson. Local reports suggested that the wedding party members, belonging to an influential other backward caste, objected to Navin Manjhi (22), who belonged to the Musahar community, intruding into the wedding procession and dancing.The groom's family filed a complaint with police, accusing the villagers of looting and setting vehicles on fire. The deceased's father complained to police that his son was killed due to old enmity.Both the groups have filed complaints. No arrest has been made so far, Saraiya Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shankar Jha told PTI from Muzaffarpur.Manjhi was shot dead by someone in the crowd after he intruded into the wedding procession and continued dancing ignoring warnings as the 'baarat' was getting delayed, the Saraiya SDPO told PTI.The deceased's family members alleged that Mukesh Kumar, the bride's cousin, killed Manjhi, while the wedding party claimed that someone from the crowd fired at him, the SDPO said.Manjhi died on the spot. His killing triggered clashes between members of his community and the wedding party, Jha said.The residents of the victim's village set on fire eight four-wheelers, eight motorcycles, assaulted the groom and members of the wedding party and looted cash, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuable items. Additional force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace, the SDPO said.