Bihar Man Climbs High-power Transmission Tower, Demands Sweets, Mobile Phone

A young man climbed atop a high-power transmission tower in Bihar’s Barmatpur, leading to a persistent 18-hour power cut in the area. Soon after the local police were informed of the situation, the electricity department, fire brigade, and police force were engaged to get the man down but despite a lot of efforts, nothing happened.

As the incident unfolded, the man was repeatedly asking for a mobile and sweets from above. The crowd and police personnel tried to build a dialogue with the man to convince him to come down but he refused.

Sitting atop the high-power transmission tower, the man also moved freely whenever he wanted to. The power supply in the area was disrupted due to high drama. Several attempts were made to persuade him to come down, but the man did not budge following which the rescue services left him there. On Thursday morning, the forces were once again busy making efforts to bring the man down.

According to a report, the youth is a resident of Barmatpur and he is mentally unstable. Even in the past, the man has done similar things. The fire brigade as well as the local police were constantly trying to get him down but to no avail.

Town DSP also reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The villagers also tried everything possible to bring him down. The young man has hidden right in the middle of the tower. Exhausted, everyone left him in the same condition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.