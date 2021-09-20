Bihar Man, Having Another Affair, Beats Wife to Death in Front of Daughter

A man allegedly murdered his wife with the help of his girlfriend and in front of his minor daughter late Sunday evening in Bihar’s Ararya. The man and his girlfriend were arrested by the police with the help of villagers.

According to Bihar Police, the incident occurred at Khawaspur village under Simraha police station jurisdiction. The accused has been identified as Shrawan Singh.

A senior police officer stationed at Simraha police station said, “Around 8 pm, we received information that a woman was brutally beaten to death by her husband and the body was disposed of in the fields on the outskirts of the village".

The officer further said, “During our investigation, we learnt that Shrawan was having an illegitimate relationship with one Jamuni Devi of the village. The accused used to have regular verbal conflicts with his wife due to his relationship with Jamuni.”

The officer further said that on Sunday evening Shrawan came home in an inebriated condition. A verbal spat started between him and his wife again due to his illegitimate affair with a village woman. The Verbal spat turned ugly when Shrawan attacked his wife with an iron rod and beat her until she died.

“Her daughter witnessed the entire incident. Shrawan, with the help of Jamuni, was disposing of his wife’s body on the village outskirts when his daughter cried for help,” added the police officer.

The officer further said that upon hearing the girl’s cry, villagers ran to the incident site and nabbed Shrawan and Jamuni. The duo was later handed over to the police.

A villager told the police that Shrawan used to frequently mentally and physically torture his wife due to his illegitimate relationship with Jamuni. Several times panchayats were also called, where Jamuni and Shrawan were asked to mend their ways.

Shrawan’s 12-year-old daughter told the police how her mother was murdered by her father. Police have registered an FIR under various IPC sections against Shrawan and his girlfriend.

