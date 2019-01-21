LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bihar Man Held With Stolen Diamond Worth Rs 1 Crore

A complaint was lodged against the man by his employer, a businessman and resident of Salt Lake in Bengal

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bihar Man Held With Stolen Diamond Worth Rs 1 Crore
Representational photo (Reuters)
Loading...
Banka: Police arrested a man in Bihar's Banka district on Monday and seized a diamond worth Rs 1 crore which he had allegedly stolen from his employer's house, a police officer said here.

A team of West Bengal Police and local police arrested Kailash Yadav from his house at Pathalkudia village in Banka district early on Monday, Banka town police station, SHO, Rakesh Kumar, said.

Vikas Jain, a businessman and a resident of Salt Lake in West Bengal, had lodged a police complaint three days ago stating that his servant Kailash Yadav had stolen a diamond from his house and had been missing since then.

Jain, in his report, had claimed the diamond was worth Rs 1 crore, the police officer said, adding the accused would be produced before a local court here for transit remand in order to take him to Kolkata.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram