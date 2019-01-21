Bihar Man Held With Stolen Diamond Worth Rs 1 Crore

Police arrested a man in Bihar's Banka district on Monday and seized a diamond worth Rs 1 crore which he had allegedly stolen from his employer's house, a police officer said here.A team of West Bengal Police and local police arrested Kailash Yadav from his house at Pathalkudia village in Banka district early on Monday, Banka town police station, SHO, Rakesh Kumar, said.Vikas Jain, a businessman and a resident of Salt Lake in West Bengal, had lodged a police complaint three days ago stating that his servant Kailash Yadav had stolen a diamond from his house and had been missing since then.Jain, in his report, had claimed the diamond was worth Rs 1 crore, the police officer said, adding the accused would be produced before a local court here for transit remand in order to take him to Kolkata.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.