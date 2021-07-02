Bihar Man Kills His 6-year-old Daughter, Throws Body in Field In Order to Frame Brothers

A shocking crime has come to light from Bihar’s Bettiah where a father allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter and threw the body in the sugarcane field in order to implicate his brothers of the crime. The incident took place on June 1 in Balua village of Yogapatti block. Police said the accused, Jahangir Alam, had strangled his daughter to death with a plan to frame his brothers and subsequently grab their property.

Following the murder, Alam filed a missing person’s complaint with the police. When the cops recovered the girl’s body, he accused his brothers of the crime, saying that they were against him. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against his brothers—Rustam Ali and Sabeer Ali—under relevant sections and they were taken into custody. A police team was formed in order to investigate the case. The probe that continued for around a month revealed that the people charged in the case were innocent and Alam had wrongly implicated them in the case.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Bettiah, Upendranath Verma, said Alam was interrogated, and he finally confessed that he had killed his daughter and framed his brothers. He told the cops that he was facing some financial problems. He had taken Rs 8 lakh from Raiful Azam, a local, for a plot of land. However, before he could do so, his elder brothers—Rustam and Sabeer—had already registered the land in the name of Rustam’s son, Nejam. Since he had already spent the money, Alam could not pay back Azam. Then he planned to kill his daughter and frame his brothers in the case. His next move was to grand their land and pay off his debts.

Following Alam’s confession, he was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and presented in the West Champaran court. He is currently in jail.

