Five months after a woman in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur lost both her kidneys, her husband has reportedly abandoned her at a critical time when she requires extensive care.

The victim – identified as Sunita Devi – lost both her kidneys in September 2022 when people posing as doctors stoke them at Shubhkant Clinic, an unauthorised nursing home in Bariyarpur area of Muzaffarpur, where she underwent a uterus-removal surgery on September 3, 2022.

Four months later, her husband has reportedly fled leaving her with three children to take care of. “He told me it was difficult to live with me and that he did not care if I lived or died,” India Today quoted Sunita as saying.

“I have three children. My husband left them with me. Now I am admitted to the hospital. I am counting the days of death. I used to work as a labourer when I was healthy and used to take care of the family. Now that I am unwell, he left me,” Sunita reportedly said.

38-year-old Sunita— a mother of three children - is currently under regular dialysis at the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. Her husband was reportedly caring for her until he announced that he was leaving.

There were several attempts that were reportedly made to find an appropriate donor for her, but no donors have been able to match her kidneys.

Read all the Latest India News here