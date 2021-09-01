Bihar Man Murders Meatseller For Refusing to Give Him Meat For Free

A meat seller was allegedly murdered in broad daylight by goons in Bihar’s Bhojpur on Tuesday after he refused to give meat for free.

According to Bihar Police, a man under the influence of alcohol first brutally beat the meat seller and then attacked him with a chopper in Ekwari village under Shar police station jurisdiction in Bhojpur district. The murdered has been identified as Ayodhya Shah and the accused as Purnwasi Choudhary.

According to relatives of Shah, “Like every day, he was selling meat and fish at the market in the village outskirts. Choudhary, under the influence of alcohol, demanded five kilograms of meat for free and warned Shah of dire consequences if he denied.”

The victim’s relative further said that a verbal spat started between Shah and Chowdhury after the former refused to give the meat for free. “Chowdhury, infuriated with Shah’s refusal, attacked him with a baton and left the shop. A few minutes later, he, along with a few of his friends, came back and attacked him with sticks and batons. When Shah fell on the ground, Chowdhury picked up the meat chopper and blew it on him,” added one of the victim’s relatives.

Another relative of the victim told the media that they learnt about the incident from other villagers, who were in the market. “We rushed to the incident site to rescue Shah. When we reached near his shop, we saw that he was lying in a pool of blood, unconscious,” added Shah’s relative.

“We rushed him to Bhojpur Sadar Hospital for treatment. The doctors referred him to PMCH. Shah succumbed to his injuries on the way to Patna,” added the relative.

Later in the day, a complaint was lodged at the Shar police station. “We have registered an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections against the main accused Purnwasi. He has been arrested,” said Bhojpur Police.

