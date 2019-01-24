LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bihar Man Rapes 4-year-old Daughter, Arrested After Girl Reveals Ordeal to Teacher

The man, who apparently raped her at his house in Kamalpur on Tuesday night, was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Bihar Man Rapes 4-year-old Daughter, Arrested After Girl Reveals Ordeal to Teacher
Agartala: A man was arrested on the charge of raping his 4-year-old daughter in Dhalai district,police said Thursday.

The 4-year-old child complained of severe pain in her private parts when she was at her Anganwadi school and when the teacher questioned her, she revealed what her father had done to her.

The Anganwadi school teacher then filed an FIR on the basis of which the accused was arrested Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Sudipta Das said.

The man, who apparently raped her at his house in Kamalpur on Tuesday night, was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Das said the girl had undergone a medical check up. The mother of the victim lives with her own mother elsewhere in the state.

When produced before a court on Thursday, the accused, a labourer from Bihar, was remanded to judicial custody till February 5.

