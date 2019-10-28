Take the pledge to vote

Bihar Man 'Sacrifices' 10-year-old Nephew on Tantrik's Advice to Propitiate Goddess Kali

The accused, who did not have any children, was told by a local tantrik that his craving for an offspring would be fulfilled if he sacrificed a child belonging to a close relative during the Kali Puja.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

Bhagalpur (Bihar): A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sacrificed by his paternal uncle following the advice of a tantrik to propitiate goddess Kali in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, police said on Monday.

The accused Shivnandan Ravidas, who did not have any children, was told by local tantrik Vibhash Mandal that his craving for an offspring would be fulfilled if he sacrificed a child belonging to a close relative during the Kali Puja, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.

The incident took place at Dilauri village under Pirpainti police station area late on Sunday night, he said. Ravidas took his nephew to a pre-assigned place under the pretext of buying him firecrackers and slit his throat, Bharti said.

The child's parents lodged a complaint with the police after his body was found from a heap of bamboo shafts in the village.

Ravidas and the tantrik were arrested, the SSP said.

