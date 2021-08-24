Bihar Man Seeking Solution To Waterlogging on Streets Goes on Hunger Strike

A young man in Bihar’s Benipur subdivision is seeking a permanent solution to the waterlogging on the streets in his area. Ashish Ranjan Das has, therefore, started an indefinite hunger strike on the road. He has placed a cot covered with a mosquito net in the middle of a water-logged stretch. This incident is from the main road connecting Bahera Bazar of the Benipur sub-division. The water-logging problem in the area has been troubling residents for quite a while now, but nothing much has been done about it by the Municipal Council.

Despite repeated complaints, residents failed to elicit any response from the local authorities. Das has been on a hunger strike since Monday morning. Even until the time of writing, none of the officials had taken note of his strike and the cause.

Das told the media that he was planning to continue his strike until the authorities came with a permanent solution to the issue of water-logging in the area. Empty talks and written assurances are not going to move him now, he said.

A lot of people have come out in support of Das. Shankar Bhagwan Purve, one of the people supporting Das’ hunger strike, said that the problem of waterlogging has been ignored by the authorities for far too long. He added that since all other avenues were exhausted, this was the only option left to try and get the municipal corporation to act.

