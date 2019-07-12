Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Bihar Man Shoots Sister-in-law Thrice Before Committing Suicide

Ramesh was allegedly having an affair with his sister-in-law, which his older brother Janaradan objected to. He killed himself using a country-made pistol, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Ghaziabad: A man hailing from Bihar has committed suicide at Jhanda Pur village in Site-4 Industrial area of Sahibabad after shooting at his sister-in-law, with whom he was allegedly having an affair, police said Friday.

As per police investigation, Ramesh, who hailed from Khagaria district in Bihar, killed himself using a country-made pistol, which was found abandoned near his body, City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

Ramesh's brother runs a pan shop in Haibatpur area Noida.

Ramesh was recently asked to leave his brother's home. Since then he was living Ghaziabad and selling vegetables, police said.

Ramesh was allegedly having an affair with his sister-in-law, which his older brother Janaradan objected to, officials said.

Around 8 pm on Thursday, Ramesh went to his brother's house and shot thrice at his sister-in-law.

Later Ramesh returned here and committed suicide.

His body was sent for autopsy. His sister-in-law is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi where she is stated to be in critical condition, the SP added. ​

