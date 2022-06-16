Bihar 'Mango Man' To Name Fruit After PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Aditynath

Do not be amazed if you go to the fruit market sometime shortly and find mangos named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This may come true very soon, the brains behind it being Kalidas Banerjee, a mango farmer from the Katihar district of Bihar, adjacent to West Bengal. He has about 500 mango trees in his 10-acre garden and here, you will find close to 29 different varieties of delicious mangoes named after revered personalities like Chittaranjan Das and Swami Vivekananda.

Dubbed the ‘Mango Man’ in Bihar, Kalidas has been so good at growing mangoes since he was a kid that the title has become his identity. He is continually preparing new mango types utilising cross grafting procedures, which are then tested by Bihar Agricultural University and then sold all over. Kalidas says he always wanted to name his mangoes after famous well-respected personalities. Mangoes named after Chittaranjan Das and Swami Vivekananda have already been produced from his orchards and are available in the market. These mangoes are not only popular in Bihar but also in the adjoining state of West Bengal.

Now, two more varieties of mangoes are being developed by Kalidas in his garden, and they will be called Modi and Yogi mangoes. These mangoes will reportedly be completely sugar-free and will be shipped to many states across the country like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

He says this will be a gift from the farmers of Bihar to the two political leaders. Kalidas has also stated that it is also his wish to come out with a new variant of mango that he plans to name after former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

