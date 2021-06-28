Bihar Man Falls in Love With Dreaded Criminal’s Wife, Assaulted

In a complex and bizarre love story straight out of a Bollywood potboiler, a young man fell in love with the wife of a dreaded criminal and was assaulted badly because of it. To make matters even more weird, the man in question is himself married with two kids and is the son of an officer in the Patna Secretariat.

The youth, who was assaulted in Shivpuri, was tied up and a pistol was also kept by his side when the police team from Gardanibagh police station reached to rescue him. From the CCTV footage, the police came to identify the accused as a dreaded criminal of the area.

Upon being rescued, the youth recounted a strange tale that left the police officials stunned and confused. He said that he had been in a relationship with the wife of his assailant, a dreaded criminal. That’s why the criminal had attacked him several times in the past. He further said that when the culprit came to know about the liaison, he demanded Rs 10 lakh from the youth. When his demand was met by refusal, the goon set upon him and beat him up, and threatened to kill him.

The father of the youth, who is an official at the Patna Secretariat, had lodged a complaint against the accused at the Gardanibagh police station, following which he was sent to jail. But when he came back from jail, he attacked his wife’s lover once again, this time tying him up and surrounding the place with weapons.

The police were informed when the locals in the area heard the screams of the youth. The man, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, is a father of two kids himself, but he still intends to get married to the wife of the criminal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here