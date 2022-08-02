Married Woman Elopes With Lover In Bihar, Arrested From Jharkhand

A married woman from Bihar’s Munger district had gone missing from her husband’s house along with her two children on July 22. The woman has now been arrested from Jharkhand’s Gandey village in the Giridih district, police informed.

According to reports, Priyanka Devi allegedly eloped with her lover, who has been identified as Altaf Ansari.

As the case unfolded, police reported that three months ago, Altaf served prison terms in Chhattisgarh jail in the case of cybercrime. After his bail, the accused youth started working on making pandals. During this time, he went to Sangrampur in Munger where he met Priyanka. The accused youth is also the father of two children.

Puani Abul Kalam and Amarjeet Singh of Sangrampur police station said that with the help of the Gandey police force, the accused youth has been arrested along with Priyanka Devi, who was missing from Sangrampur. The police of Sangrampur are in the process of taking the woman along with the accused youth to Munger.

The woman’s husband Pappu Mandal filed a missing report in the local Sangrampur police station after he received a call from his wife from Bihar’s Katoria. The man narrated that on the call his wife asked him not to search for her now. The Police investigation started soon after the case was registered.

