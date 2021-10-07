Bihar Mining Official Has Rs 1.58 Crore, 16 Bank Accounts, 2 Flats in Noida

Bihar Police has recently launched a massive drive against the sand mafia in the state. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the house of an assistant director of State Mining on Wednesday.

According to a senior officer of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), they raided the house of state mining department’s assistant director after they learnt about illegal sand mining from river banks under his guidance.

The Economic Offences Wing during the raids found out that Sanjay Kumar, assistant director of the state mining department, has disproportionate assets of over Rs 1.3 crore. “Kumar had acquired the wealth by taking bribes from the land mafia and abusing his position. He had acquired several properties in Noida and Patna,” added the officer.

The investigators had conducted multiple raids at Sanjay Kumar’s house and medical shop located on Arya Kumar Road in Patna. The raids at his properties were conducted by a team led deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer.

On Tuesday, a case was lodged against Sanjay Kumar related to disproportionate assets by the Economic Offences Wing after which a search warrant was issued by the court.

The police said Kumar owns a 3 BHK flat and a one BHK flat in Noida. A shop in Patna’s Khaitan market and a total of 17 bank accounts have been found in his wife’s name. Out of the 17 bank accounts, 16 were savings accounts and one is a current account.

A total of Rs 1.58 crore was deposited by Kumar in the 17 bank accounts. “We have also learnt that Kumar has invested more than Rs 66 lakh in various investment projects,” added the officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.