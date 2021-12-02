Bihar Minister Angry Over 'Insult' After Police Stop His Car to Allow SP's Vehicle

It’s just been four days since the winter session of the Bihar Assembly began, but there’s been a ruckus every day on some issue or another.

However, what happened on Thursday morning was quite unprecedented. The Labour Resources Minister Jivesh Mishra got extremely angry and created a furore in the assembly premises when his car was stopped by policemen as soon as it reached the portico.

As soon as the car stopped, Mishra came out, infuriated, and asked the policemen why they stopped his vehicle for SP’s car to move. As soon as media persons arrived, minister Mishra demanded suspension of the security personnel and action against the SDM for his alleged insult. He said that he would not take part in any of the proceedings until his grievances were redressed.

According to reports, when Jivesh Mishra entered the assembly gate, the Chief Minister’s convoy entered the assembly from the back gate, forcing the policemen deployed in security to stop all the vehicles coming in from the main gate. When Jivesh Mishra’s car managed to reach the portico, the Chief Minister’s convoy had overtaken it, but the SP’s car could not leave on time since it was just behind the CM’s car. When the security personnel stopped Mishra’s car from moving until the SP’s car left, Jeevesh Mishra got angry.

Opposition parties RJD and Congress also came out in support of Jivesh Mishra and demanded action. RJD MLA Alok Mehta said that action should be taken against the SP.

CPI-ML MLA Mehboob Alam said that ministers are now being insulted by police in the same manner that MLAs were. Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha assured everyone that action would be taken as per the rules.

