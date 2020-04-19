Bihar Minister's Aide Booked for Hosting Housewarming Party, Violating Lockdown Norms

Patna: A close aide of Bihar's education minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma was on Sunday booked for hosting a feast here, in violation of the lockdown norms, a police officer here said.

Pintu Yadav along with seven others, including Jehanabad Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prabhat Bhushan Srivastava, has been named in an FIR lodged with Makhdumpur police station, SHO Dhananjay Kumar said.

Yadav had on April 15 hosted a housewarming party at Sugaon village, which was attended by several local people and officials. Complaint has also been lodged against 30 unnamed persons who had taken part in Wednesday's feast, the SHO said.

The news was aired by local TV channels, following which the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish had ordered an inquiry into the incident, he said.

Yadav was booked under various sections of the IPC, including section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) after Additional SP Pankaj Kumar submitted his probe report in the case.

Reacting to the incident, the education minister had earlier said that it was not clear whether social distancing rules were followed at the party.

"This is a matter of probe... Things will be clear after investigation," he had said.

