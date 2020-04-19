Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Bihar Minister's Aide Booked for Hosting Housewarming Party, Violating Lockdown Norms

Pintu Yadav along with seven others, including Jehanabad Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prabhat Bhushan Srivastava, has been named in an FIR lodged with Makhdumpur police station, SHO Dhananjay Kumar said.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bihar Minister's Aide Booked for Hosting Housewarming Party, Violating Lockdown Norms
Representational image

Patna: A close aide of Bihar's education minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma was on Sunday booked for hosting a feast here, in violation of the lockdown norms, a police officer here said.

Pintu Yadav along with seven others, including Jehanabad Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prabhat Bhushan Srivastava, has been named in an FIR lodged with Makhdumpur police station, SHO Dhananjay Kumar said.

Yadav had on April 15 hosted a housewarming party at Sugaon village, which was attended by several local people and officials. Complaint has also been lodged against 30 unnamed persons who had taken part in Wednesday's feast, the SHO said.

The news was aired by local TV channels, following which the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish had ordered an inquiry into the incident, he said.

Yadav was booked under various sections of the IPC, including section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) after Additional SP Pankaj Kumar submitted his probe report in the case.

Reacting to the incident, the education minister had earlier said that it was not clear whether social distancing rules were followed at the party.

"This is a matter of probe... Things will be clear after investigation," he had said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres