Bihar Minister's Son Beaten Up After Allegedly Opening Fire to Scare Children Playing Cricket; Police Deployed

A Bihar minister’s son and brother were roughed up in West Champaran district on Sunday, after they allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers following a dispute. Bablu Kumar, whose father Narayan Prasad is a BJP leader and the state minister for tourism, was attacked at Haradiya Koeri Tola village in Mofussil police station area.

News channels beamed footage in which the minister’s son can be seen being thrashed by a group of villagers, who also snatched away a gun he was carrying. According to Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma, Kumar was accompanied by uncle Harendra Prasad, manager Vijay Sah and other associates, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash.

They claimed they went to the spot upon learning about an “encroachment" on an orchard, and were assaulted there and robbed of the licensed gun, and that their vehicles were vandalised.

However, the villagers alleged that the minister’s family members had taken exception to some children playing cricket there, and the situation went out of hand when Kumar fired a shot in the air.

New agency ANI reported that as many as 10 children were injured in a stampede, which started after the minister’s son allegedly fired into the air. “Kids were playing cricket here, four to five men came in a vehicle and started beating them up. Narayan’s(the tourism minister’s) son was among the people who were beating up the children. He also hit a man with the butt of a gun and opened fire," an eyewitness Vijay Kumar told ANI.

The minister’s son, who along with other injured persons is admitted to a hospital, has asserted that no shot was fired. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain order and further investigation is underway, said the SP.

With PTI inputs

