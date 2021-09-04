Bihar Minor Raped By Brother-in-Law For 10 Years in West Champaran

A 22-year-old girl in Bihar’s West Champaran district suffered years of sexual harassment from her brother-in-law before finally gathering the courage to lodge a complaint against him. The accused was arrested after the girl filed an FIR against him at the Bettiah women police station. In her complaint, the girl mentioned that the predator brother-in-law has been sexually molesting her for around 10 years and recently even pressured her to marry him.

In her complaint, she alleged that the accused had filmed her obscene videos and threatened to upload them online if she did not accept his proposal. Police quickly acted and nabbed the accused brother-in-law from the town.

Bettiah Superintendent of Police (SP) Upendranath Verma said the accused is under police custody and currently being questioned. Authorities are also expected to send the girl for a medical examination to establish her allegations.

Narrating her ordeal to the police, the girl said she was just 11 years old when her brother-in-law first raped her. The accused allegedly filmed the victim in a compromising situation and blackmailed her over the years to satisfy his lust. The 22-year-old claimed that she received death threats from him whenever she objected.

According to the FIR, when the victim grew older, she pleaded before the accused to put an end to the assault, but he allegedly continued to blackmail her with the obscene videos. The girl alleged that the accused even threatened to kill her brother and father after she protested.

Later, the brother-in-law started pressuring the victim for marriage and said that he will make her obscene videos viral. When the girl failed to persuade the accused to fall in line she went to the women police station in Bettiah and registered a complaint against him.

Police are investigating the horrific case to find out more details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here