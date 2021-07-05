2 Men Try to Molest Woman in Running Autorickshaw; Her Son Falls Off, Dies in Bihar

A five-year-old sick boy died after falling off an auto-rickshaw during an alleged molestation attempt with his mother by two men in Bihar’s Aurangabad. Police have arrested one of the two accused in the case. The incident took place in Neema Mor area which comes under Rafiganj police station limits. According to information, the woman was returning from a hospital after the treatment for her ill child. She was also accompanied by other women in the auto during the journey back home to Karma Husen village.

However, two men stopped the auto and got in. Both of them started harassing the women passengers including the mother of the five-year-old boy. When the women resisted, the men started physically assaulting them. The five-year-old child, who was in the arms of his mother, fell off the auto during the molestation attempt. The mother alleged that the men also beat her son before fleeing the scene.

The child, whose condition worsened after the accident, was rushed back to the hospital in Rafiganj where he died during treatment. The deceased’s father told authorities that the two accused men are natives of Ghazi Karma village. The auto driver, Mohammad Nasir, has also testified before the police. SHO Mukesh Kumar Bhagat informed that the body of the deceased child has been sent to Aurangabad sadar hospital for post-mortem, while the two men have been booked.

One accused is under police custody and police authorities said they will soon nab the other culprit.

Aurangabad recently witnessed a ghastly incident of a school owner allegedly raping a 12-year-old student. The incident was reported by the girl at a women’s police station last month. She alleged that the school owner, Raju Kumar, sexually assaulted her for two straight days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here