Bihar MLA Anant Singh named in Firing Incident Ahead of Panchayat Polls

Bihar MLA Anant Singh’s name has come up in the firing incident that took place on August 7 in the Barh sub-division of Patna district. The incident occurred in Bakma village ahead of Bihar Panchayat polls and left a dreaded criminal injured. Raghunath is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital. Locals said some people shot 16 bullets at Raghunath and escaped. The police officials are yet to nab them.

The bullets hit Raghunath’s legs and hands. He will be in police custody after he gets discharged from the hospital. A video of Raghunath has gone viral wherein he accused MLA Singh of conspiring to kill him. In the video, Raghunath also revealed the names of close associates of Singh, who allegedly shot him.

Raghunath has accused MLA Singh of plotting the attack. He also said that the reason behind the attack was the panchayat polls.

Singh is a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from the Mokama Assembly seat of Patna. Since 2019, he is in jail under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case after weapons, including AK-47, were recovered from his house.

According to police, the attack was a fight over supremacy of gangsters in the area ahead of panchayat polls. Currently, the police force is camping in Bakma village as there is a possibility of more bloodshed in the coming days.

According to media reports, the Bihar Panchayat Elections is likely to held in 10 phases from September 20 to November 25. However, State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to officially announce the schedule.

