Bihar MLA Musafir Paswan is Alive and Healthy, His Death Rumours False

Rumours of an MLA’s death created a panic situation in the political corridors of Bihar, but the situation came under control after the legislator posted on social media that he was alive and well. Fake reports of the death of Musafir Paswan, the MLA from Bochahan assembly seat of Muzaffarpur district, spread thick and fast. On Sunday night, false news of his sudden demise went viral on social media. People were stunned to know about the incident and his supporters and party workers were tense after the “development".

But MLA Paswan came forward and informed everyone that he was completely healthy.

According to his Facebook page, “Rumours are being spread on social media regarding the health of Bochahan MLA Honourable Shri Musafir Paswan ji, which are absolutely baseless, don’t get confused and distracted by those rumours, Honourable MLA is healthy and happy and at his Nazirpur, Sheikhpur Muzaffarpur residence. Those who are spreading such misleading rumours on social media, should know the truth before spreading any information, they should refrain themselves from such petty politics.”

According to the media reports, MLA Musafir Paswan was not well for the past few days and was admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna for treatment. While Paswan was undergoing treatment in Patna, leaders of many other parties, including VIP party president and state minister Mukesh Sahani, had reached to meet him. Later, he was discharged from the hospital and is completely healthy now.

The viral posts and reports claiming the death of the VIP MLA are fake and do not believe or send them further.

